Left Menu
Development News Edition

25-30pc UCO borrowers opted for moratorium on loan repayment: official

A senior UCO Bank official said that most of the borrowers continue to make monthly repayments and it shows the quality of those who have taken loans from the bank. "Nearly 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the bank's borrowers have opted for the moratorium.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:34 IST
25-30pc UCO borrowers opted for moratorium on loan repayment: official

Public sector UCO Bank said on Thursday that 25 to 30 per cent of its borrowers have opted for the moratorium on repayment of loans which was allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A senior UCO Bank official said that most of the borrowers continue to make monthly repayments and it shows the quality of those who have taken loans from the bank.

"Nearly 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the bank's borrowers have opted for the moratorium. It only shows the quality of borrowers," the official said. The RBI has extended the moratorium on loan repayment by another three months which ends in August.

The Supreme Court has recently made an observation that banks are charging 'interest on interest' for deferred loan payment instalments during the moratorium period but there is no merit in that. To this, the official said that RBI had already submitted an affidavit with the apex court stating that waiver of interest will risk the financial viability of the banks.

UCO Bank has also signed an agreement with SBI Life Insurance for selling the insurer's policies from its branches across the country. "The bank's aim has always been to continuously create greater values for our customers," he said.

With the new tie-up, the bank would now be offering a much wider range of Insurance products, the official said. The fourth quarter results of last fiscal of the bank will be announced on Friday.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Chelsea have always been a real force': Pep Guardiola ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their opponents have always been a real force. They have always been a real force. With Antonio Conte they won the league and that was four years ago, the clubs ...

Jofra Archer set to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday confirmed that Jofra Archer has tested negative for coronavirus and is free to start training from tomorrow. ECB took to Twitter and wrote UPDATE JofraArcher has tested negative for COVID-...

15-year-old Romero hails unforgettable Spanish league debut

About to make history as the youngest player in the Spanish league, 15-year-old Luka Romeros heart was racing. Going at 3,000 kph, said Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno, who touched Romeros chest.Dubbed by local media as the new Messi and the ...

COVID-19 cases cross 20,000-mark in UP; death toll mounts to 611

Uttar Pradesh recorded 15 more deaths and 636 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally past the 20,000-mark as the fatalities mounted to 611. At 20,193 cases, the state has added 12,370 to the count since June 1 when the Centre b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020