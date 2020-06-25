OZiva raises $5mn in funding led by Matrix Partners India
Matrix Partners India has led a USD 5 million (about Rs 38.5 crore) funding round in OZiva, a plant-based nutrition brand. OZiva was founded by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani in 2016 and offers products ranging from everyday fitness to skin and hair nutrition.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:48 IST
Matrix Partners India has led a USD 5 million (about Rs 38.5 crore) funding round in OZiva, a plant-based nutrition brand. The series A funding round also saw participation from existing investor, Titan Capital, a statement on Thursday said.
The infusion of capital will be used to invest deeper in R&D, technology, team expansion, as well as widen their customer base, a statement said. OZiva was founded by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani in 2016 and offers products ranging from everyday fitness to skin and hair nutrition. It specifically serves the 18-55-year-old age group, with women as their primary target audience.
"Having a strong digital ecosystem and personalised consultations has helped us in delivering more than just the product and has reflected in our growth numbers as well as unit economics. We will keep investing and creating solutions focusing around 3 pillars of fitness - nutrition, workouts & mental wellness," Gill said. Sanjot Malhi, Director at Matrix India said the company is excited about backing the best new-age consumer brands and firmly believes in the potential of the under-tapped health and nutrition space in India.
"(OZiva's) maniacal product focus using the highest quality ingredients, as well as leveraging the power of content and community to educate and learn from consumers makes it a truly differentiated offering. We are thrilled to partner with Aarti and Mihir on this journey," Malhi said..
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Matrix Partners
- Mihir Gadani
- Aarti Gill
- Matrix India
ALSO READ
Kuwait Airways flight carrying 45 Indian passengers lands in Indore
Govt trying best to control fire at gas well of Oil India Limited: Assam Minister
Indian national arrested in US on charges of smuggling marijuana
9,985 more COVID-19 cases in India, 279 deaths in last 24 hours
Biden fundraiser with Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris raises USD 3.5 million