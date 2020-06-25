Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-China standoff a wake-up call for industry to become more competitive : CII

The India-China standoff in Galwan Valley is a 'wake-up call' for the Indian companies to introspect and take actions to become more competitive globally, top industry body CII said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:17 IST
India-China standoff a wake-up call for industry to become more competitive : CII

The India-China standoff in Galwan Valley is a 'wake-up call' for the Indian companies to introspect and take actions to become more competitive globally, top industry body CII said on Thursday. The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last six weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

On this issue, the industry stands by the government as it ensures sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, CII said in a statement. "Even while trying to keep the borders of the country safe, the government is also battling the pandemic within. These are challenging times indeed. However, in every challenge there is also an opportunity, and as a nation we should look at that side of the coin also," the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

It said this is the right time to take some strategic and tactical decisions to ensure that India becomes economically more self-reliant, more competitive and more globally engaged. "The world sees India in a very positive light and every effort should be made to ensure that industry in India secures a larger share of international trade through greater integration into global value chains. CII has set a target of 5 per cent and 7 per cent shares respectively of international merchandise and services trade by 2025," it said.

CII observed this was also time for the Indian industry to introspect and look at actions that are required to be taken to become more competitive. "At every company level, we must invest in learning and in building technical capability to be internationally competitive," CII said.

With central and state governments working in tandem for the best possible investment environment, India can emerge as a hub of high value addition and source for all countries. "The current situation is a wake-up call and as CII, we are committed to respond with full determination," it said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Many studies of COVID-19 antibody test accuracy fall short - review

Many studies assessing the accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests had major shortcomings, a review released on Thursday concluded, offering further evidence the blood tests are of little use for people seeking to know with certainty if they ha...

NITI Aayog launches behaviour change campaign and website

NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF, Centre for Social and Behavioural Change CSBC, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and WCD, today launched a behaviour change campaign called Navigating the...

Pak PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020