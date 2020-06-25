Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has received shareholders' nod for delisting the company."...the special resolution (for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE))...has been approved by the members with requisite majority," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:38 IST
Vedanta gets shareholders' nod for delisting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has received shareholders' nod for delisting the company. "...the special resolution (for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE))...has been approved by the members with requisite majority," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE. "The approval is considered to have been received on the last date specified for remote e-voting i.e., Wednesday, June 24, 2020," it added.

While 93.342 per cent of the votes were in favour of the proposal, 6.658 per cent were against it, the filing said. The proposal required approval of at least 66.7 per cent of minority shareholders.

Vedanta Ltd had last month initiated the process for seeking shareholders' approval for delisting. The firm, through a postal ballot, had sought shareholders' nod to delist after Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd offered to buyout about 49.9 per cent of public shareholding at a price of Rs 87.5 per share.

Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), which owns 50.1 per cent of Vedanta Ltd, offered to acquire all of the balance 49.9 per cent shareholding held by the public and delist the company. On May 18, Agarwal-chaired board of directors of Vedanta Ltd approved its parent VRL's open offer.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...

Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state governments decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020