Ayush Min advisor asks Ayurveda to focus on products for COVID-19, related problems

The ayurvedic industry should focus on research on the products for COVID-19 and problems that arise due to the infection, AYUSH Ministry Advisor Manoj Nesari said on Thursday.They could focus on problems because of the infection and come out with specific answers, Nesari said. His comments has come at a time when ayurvedic products maker Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that it has found a cure for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

The ayurvedic industry should focus on research on the products for COVID-19 and problems that arise due to the infection, AYUSH Ministry Advisor Manoj Nesari said on Thursday. Addressing a webinar on 'Ayurvedic Wisdom For Global Health During COVID-19 Period', Nesari said it is the time the industry can start research on products for COVID-19. COVID is a big umbrella, it is just not the corona infection, it is also problems emanating from it. They could focus on problems because of the infection and come out with specific answers, Nesari said.

His comments has come at a time when ayurvedic products maker Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that it has found a cure for COVID-19. The company also announced the launch of medicine under the Coronil brand. Hours after the launch of Coronil on Tuesday, the AYUSH Ministry asked the firm to provide the details, telling it to stop advertising it till the issue is examined.

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Government of India focused strongly on the ayurvedic principle of immunity, and everyone understood that improving the immunity is the key agenda that has to be followed, Nesari said. "Ayurved has many formulations that are very good for improving immunity. The industry is already manufacturing many of these products," he added. Food supplements is another area which can be a focus area for ayurvedic firms. It is going to be another area which could be big in future. Industry can also think of opening Ayurveda universities and institutes outside India, he added. He mentioned that when the coronavirus-related lockdown was declared, initially for a day or two even the ayurvedic industry was also put in the lockdown, but with the initiative taken by the Ministry and the support from the entire government AYUSH sector was excluded from the lockdown.

Considering the AYUSH sector as an essential service was a major step, he said at the webinar organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry and AYUSH Committee.

