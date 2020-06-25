Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector

The United States on Thursday blacklisted four companies in Iran's metals sector, as well as one German and three Emirati subsidiaries of Iran's largest steelmaker that Washington said generate millions of dollars for Tehran's metals industry. The Treasury Department said in a statement that the sales agents together generated tens of millions of dollars annually from the foreign sale of Mobarakeh Steel Company products, contributing to billions of dollars generated overall by Iran's steel, aluminum, copper and iron sectors.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:24 IST
U.S. imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector
Representative Image Image Credit:

The United States on Thursday blacklisted four companies in Iran's metals sector, as well as one German and three Emirati subsidiaries of Iran's largest steelmaker that Washington said generate millions of dollars for Tehran's metals industry.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the sales agents together generated tens of millions of dollars annually from the foreign sale of Mobarakeh Steel Company products, contributing to billions of dollars generated overall by Iran's steel, aluminum, copper and iron sectors. "The Iranian regime continues to use profits from metals manufacturers and foreign sales agents to fund destabilizing behavior around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

The sanctions are the latest U.S. effort to slash Iranian revenues since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, exacerbating U.S.-Iranian tensions. Thursday's action targeted Tara Steel Trading GmbH, a Germany-based subsidiary of Mobarakeh Steel Co; United Arab Emirates-based sales agents Pacific Steel FZE, Better Future General Trading Co LLC and Tuka Metal Trading DMCC, all majority-owned by Mobarakeh Steel Co; and Iran-based Metil Steel, also majority-owned by the company.

Mobarakeh Steel Co, previously blacklisted by Washington, accounts for 1% of Iran's gross domestic product, the Treasury said. The Treasury also blacklisted Iran-based aluminum, steel and iron producers South Aluminum Company, Sirjan Jahan Steel Complex and Iran Central Iron Ore Company.

Also designated was Global Industrial and Engineering Supply Ltd, which the Treasury said had addresses in China and Hong Kong and had in 2019 knowingly transferred graphite to a blacklisted Iranian entity. The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets held by the companies and generally prohibit Americans from dealing with them.

It did not appear Thursday's actions were related to companies cited in a Reuters report on Wednesday disclosing Iran's production of aluminum powder for use in missiles.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Space agencies unveil site showing lockdown changes to Earth

You can now see how coronavirus lockdowns have changed air pollution, hospital lights, and even white asparagus harvests. Using data from 17 satellites, three space agencies have created a website that serves as a global dashboard for tempo...

10,000 litres of diesel seized off Mumbai coast

Amid rising fuel prices, the crime branch of Mumbai Police recovered 10,000 litres of smuggled diesel off Sewree coast in south Mumbai on Thursday, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap near Hey Bunder and Ghas...

725 new cases of coronavurus found in Pune district; 16 die

Maharashtras Pune district reported 725 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 18,240 on Thursday, while 16 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. The death toll rose to 655 with 16 patient...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources

France and the Netherlands are close to an agreement on a Dutch Air France-KLM bailout contribution, several sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Under the deal, which could be announced as soon as Friday morning, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020