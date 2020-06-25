Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Financials, energy push Wall Street higher in volatile trading

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, as gains in financial and energy shares helped recoup early losses due to an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and elevated jobless claims. The S&P 500 banks sub-index rose 2.4% as U.S. banking regulators unveiled a pair of rules that will make life easier for large banks with complex trading and investment portfolios.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:07 IST
US STOCKS-Financials, energy push Wall Street higher in volatile trading

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, as gains in financial and energy shares helped recoup early losses due to an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and elevated jobless claims.

The S&P 500 banks sub-index rose 2.4% as U.S. banking regulators unveiled a pair of rules that will make life easier for large banks with complex trading and investment portfolios. The broader market sentiment, however, remained negative as the number of new cases in U.S. states, especially in the West and South, kept climbing even as coronavirus hospitalizations in New York declined.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was halting his state's phased economic reopening in response to a jump in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. The flare up in cases has threatened to halt a Wall Street rally that was powered by a raft of global stimulus since late March.

After coming within 5% of its record high in early June, the benchmark S&P 500 has lost nearly 6% in the past two weeks and analysts cautioned further declines amid worsening economic forecasts. "It appears that the market may have entered into a new stage of needing direction. It doesn't seem that the worries over a virus resurgence are enough to truly start forming a down leg of a W-shaped recovery," said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

All the three major indexes opened lower as data showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week likely as hiring by reopening businesses is being partly offset by a second wave of layoffs. At 12:58 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 51.48 points, or 0.20%, at 25,497.42, the S&P 500 was up 5.43 points, or 0.18%, at 3,055.76. The Nasdaq Composite was up 29.98 points, or 0.30%, at 9,939.14.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, was trading flat after rising earlier in the session. The energy sub-sector gained about 0.9%, as oil prices recovered.

Walt Disney Co fell 1.9% after it delayed the reopening of theme parks due to the health crisis. A report also said the company was considering postponing the July 24 release of "Mulan" . Boeing Co tumbled 2.4% as rival Airbus reached a crucial jetliner production target and smoothed recent industrial problems.

The Federal Reserve will release results of the lenders' stress tests after the markets close. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and eight new lows.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

How Pakistan deceived US on Afghanistan and terrorism

The two deadly terror attacks in May which claimed 38 lives in Kabul and Nangarhar in Afghanistan, clearly exposed the short-sightedness of the US-Taliban agreement reached in Doha in a bid to carve out Afghanistans peaceful future. The con...

Brazil Supreme Court selects Luiz Fux as next chief justice

Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously chose Luiz Fux as its next chief justice, to serve a two-year term that begins on September 10, current Chief Justice Dias Toffoli said.Unlike the United States which has a permanent Supreme Cou...

U.S. Supreme Court declines to change Ohio ballot initiatives policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to direct Ohio to accept electronic signatures from residents seeking to place voter initiatives on the ballot rather than signing petitions in pen due to the coronavirus pandemic.The justices in ...

Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying: ICMR to govt labs

The ICMR on Thursday advised government laboratories to retain all samples testing positive for coronavirus infection for a minimum of 30 days before destroying them. In its Guidelines for storage of respiratory specimens collected for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020