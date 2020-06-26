Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding at stores

Xiaomi did not respond to an e-mailed query. Khurana said some anti-social activists recently visited several markets in various parts of the country and threatened to damage the mobile phone stores, and asked them to remove Chinese branding from their outlets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:42 IST
Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding at stores

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has begun covering its retail store branding with 'Made in India' logo in white colour amid fears of vandalism at outlets in the backdrop of the Sino-India border tension, the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) said. The association had written to Chinese mobile brands to highlight the threat of vandalism at offline stores by people amid calls for boycotting Chinese products in certain sections. "In our letter, we had requested the brands to allow retailers to cover these signages with cloth/flex or to remove the boards from the storefront for a few months given the situation... Xiaomi has started putting 'Made in India' banners in white colour on its boards," AIMRA National President Arvinder Khurana said.

He added that other companies are yet to take any such steps but are keeping a watch on the situation. Xiaomi did not respond to an e-mailed query.

Khurana said some anti-social activists recently visited several markets in various parts of the country and threatened to damage the mobile phone stores, and asked them to remove Chinese branding from their outlets. "This could be a threat to the safety of retailers in case the aggression increases. Damage to the boards displaying Chinese branding should not be the retailer's liability," he said.

Asked if these sentiments have affected sales, Khurana said there has been an impact. "Customers are saying they don't want to be shown Chinese products, and Samsung will benefit from this given that is the only major non-Chinese brand in the country. I think the focus should be on promoting Indian players, maybe provide extra support like the Chinese government gives to its companies," he added.

While mobile phone makers have remained mum, industry executives, not wishing to be identified, have said sales have largely remained unaffected. Factors like almost two months of lockdown and people working and studying from home have created a pent-up demand for smartphones, and many firms have had to resort to expensive imports to meet the spurt in demand, they said.

However, Chinese firms are keeping a close watch on the developments, and monitoring the situation on ground as well as on social media. Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain has also said the anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media and it had not impacted its business in the country. In a tweet on June 24, Jain had said Xiaomi's Redmi Note9 Pro Max was out of stock in less than 50 seconds during a sale.

Four of the top-five smartphone brands in India (Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and Oppo) are from China, and accounted for almost 76 per cent share of the 32.5 million smartphones shipped in India during the March 2020 quarter (according to IDC data). South Korea's Samsung, which ranked third and cornered 15.6 per cent share of shipment in the said quarter, is the only non-Chinese firm in the top-five tallies. India is the second-largest smartphone market after China and clocked a shipment of 152.5 million smartphones in 2019.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by PM, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred: Sonia Gandhi.

Country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by PM, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred Sonia Gandhi....

Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infect...

Mi Band 5 gets great reviews in China but other markets might have to wait

One of the worlds best selling fitness band lineup - the Mi Band series, has added a new gadget to their collection but the latest Mi Band 5 is only limited to China for now. The latest product features a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a n...

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders: Sonia Gandhi.

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020