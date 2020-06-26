Left Menu
RupeekFintech launches zero contact gold loan kiosk

In response to COVID-19, Rupeek would be installing the kiosk in phases at multiple locations across the country starting with Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. "In line with its innovative solutions for gold loans for the borrowers and the banks, Rupeek wanted to come up with a safe way of pledging gold at our doorstep as well as in- branch offerings.

Updated: 26-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:45 IST
RupeekFintech launches zero contact gold loan kiosk

Coimbatore, June 26 (PTI): Online gold loan company RupeekFintech has launched RupeekZ, a zero contact gold loan kiosk, to offer gold loans safely in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic by eliminating human touch during the process of loan disbursal. The kiosk uses germicidal technology to expose the gold ornaments to UVC light in a closed box to get rid of germs and viruses to the extent of 99.9 per cent and is designed in such a way that there is zero contact between the borrower and the staff.

The technology would make possible for everyone to avail themselves of a gold loan safely during the pandemic with the kiosk. In response to COVID-19, Rupeek would be installing the kiosk in phases at multiple locations across the country starting with Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"In line with its innovative solutions for gold loans for the borrowers and the banks, Rupeek wanted to come up with a safe way of pledging gold at our doorstep as well as in- branch offerings. We gathered input from our customers and partners through multiple prototypes, all within the last couple of months, and are happy to present the RupeekZ kiosk," head of (Lender Partnerships) RupeekFintech Prasad Shahane said in a press release on Friday. "We hope that we create an environment of safety and easy credit for our customers, banking partners and employees alike," Shahane said.

The technology is indigenous, flexible and scalable enough to be installed across the country soon. Rupeek is currently operational in 11 cities and looking to expand further in the coming months, he said.

