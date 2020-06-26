Left Menu
Scheduled intl flights suspended till July 15 but some on selected routes may be allowed: DGCA

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The competent authority has decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of July 15, 2020," said the DGCA circular "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:17 IST
The aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday it is extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 15 but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis. Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The competent authority has decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of July 15, 2020," said the DGCA circular

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 6 by the Central government

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months.

