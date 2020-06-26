Edtech startup Bada Business aims to train 10 mn entrepreneurs in 6 months

Left Menu
Education technology startup Bada Business on Friday said it aims to train 10 million entrepreneurs over the next six months as part of its 'India Revival Mission' for micro, small and medium enterprises Addressing a virtual press conference, Bada Business founder and CEO Vivek Bindra also said it plans to double its presence to 150 offices in the country by the year-end, from 75 offices at present.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:22 IST
Education technology startup Bada Business on Friday said it aims to train 10 million entrepreneurs over the next six months as part of its 'India Revival Mission' for micro, small and medium enterprises

Addressing a virtual press conference, Bada Business founder and CEO Vivek Bindra also said it plans to double its presence to 150 offices in the country by the year-end, from 75 offices at present. The 'India Revival Mission' offers hand-holding solutions to MSMEs and skill training for digital transformation to lakhs of such businesses.  "Our objective is to train 10 million people over the next six months in reinventing their businesses for the new normal. A series of top business leaders from multiple sectors are also a part of this knowledge programme," said Bindra. The initiative will continue to address relevant business points for MSMEs through a series of business training sessions. The subjects are likely to include digital transformation, product lifecycle, business canvas, marketing and leadership in the post-COVID world. "The economic crisis unleashed by COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for Indian economy particularly for small and medium scale businesses. While analysing this impact, we realised that small businesses need professional help in dealing with a never before seen crisis. "At Bada Business, we have crafted a programme under which we are systematically addressing the problem points for small businesses through our training sessions," Bindra added.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

