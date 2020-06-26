Left Menu
Dutch Tata Steel employees to resume strike action

But the unions are seeking the guarantee that no jobs will be lost until October 2026, and demand that plans to further integrate Tata's Dutch and British activities are scrapped. Tata Steel Europe could not be reached for comment.

Dutch Tata Steel employees to resume strike action

Employees at Tata Steel's Dutch factory in IJmuiden will resume strike action later on Friday to protest planned job cuts at their site, labour union FNV said.

Dutch steel workers have held work stoppages since June 10, but action was suspended earlier this week ahead of talks with Tata Steel Europe's management. However, these did not lead to any concessions to the workers' demands, the FNV union said.

"We have only been asked to have more patience," FNV spokesman Roel Berghuis said. "That's no way to build trust, so our actions will continue." Unions say Tata aims to cut more than 1,000 of the 9,000 jobs at IJmuiden to improve profitability at its European steel business.

Although the company is yet to present its definitive reorganisation plans, Tata Europe has said it does not plan forced redundancies until at least October 2021. But the unions are seeking the guarantee that no jobs will be lost until October 2026, and demand that plans to further integrate Tata's Dutch and British activities are scrapped.

Tata Steel Europe could not be reached for comment.

