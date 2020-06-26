Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forex reserves down by USD 2.078 bn to USD 505.566 bn

In the week ended June 19, the reserves had declined due to the fall in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. FCA decreased by USD 1.698 billion to USD 467.039 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:42 IST
Forex reserves down by USD 2.078 bn to USD 505.566 bn

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) India's foreign exchange reserves retreated from a life-time high to touch USD 505.566 billion in the week ended June 19, down by USD 2.078 billion from the previous week, according to the RBI data. The forex reserves declined for the first time since April 24 when the assets dropped by USD 113 million to USD 479.455 billion. Between April 24 and June 12, forex reserves had grown by USD 28.189 billion.

In the week ended June 12, the reserves had increased by USD 5.942 billion to touch a record high of USD 507.644 billion. The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5 after surging by a massive USD 8.223 billion and reached USD 501.703 billion.      In the week ended June 19, the reserves had declined due to the fall in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA decreased by USD 1.698 billion to USD 467.039 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves in the reporting week dipped by USD 358 million to USD 32.815 billion, the RBI data showed.       The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by USD 6 million to USD 1.447 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also reduced by USD 16 million to USD 4.264 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

A Danish court on Friday sentenced a Norwegian citizen to seven years in jail after convicting him of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.Mohamma...

Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -Ifax

A Russian court on Friday handed award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov a three-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement, the Interfax news agency reported.The court ordered Serebrennikov and tw...

Justice sought for Spain's elderly coronavirus victims

Families for elderly Spanish coronavirus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the delicate national political...

UK PM Johnson says "deeply saddened" by Glasgow stabbing attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was deeply saddened after three people were reportedly killed in a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday.Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020