ITC Ltd on Friday reported 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:22 IST
ITC Q4 net profit rises 9.28 pc to Rs 3,926 cr; sales down 4.93 pc

ITC Ltd on Friday reported 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,592.80 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93 per cent to Rs 12,560.64 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 13,212.19 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. Its total expenses stood at Rs 8,484.93 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20, down 3.14 per cent as against Rs 8,760.36 crore.

Shares of ITC on Friday settled at Rs 195.10 on BSE, down 3.54 per cent from previous close..

