Nod given for re-appointment of Karan Adani as APSEZ director

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said the company's members have given approval for reappointment of Karan Adani as the company's director. Adani is the chief executive officer and whole-time director of APSEZ.

"The following businesses were transacted at the 21st annual general meeting (AGM) of members of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd held on Friday, 26th June, 2020... Re-appointment of Karan Adani, as a director of the company who retires by rotation," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The members also gave nod for appointment of Bharat Sheth as a director not liable to retire by rotation.

The AGM of members of APSEZ was held through video-conferencing. It also adopted audited financial statements of the company.

APSEZ had reported a 74 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 340.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020..