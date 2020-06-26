Army medical teams to help in providing COVID care at Shakurbasti rly station

Three Army medical teams, each comprising one medical officer, two nursing assistants, along with an ambulance, will be assisting authorities in providing healthcare at COVID facility on wheels at a railway station here, officials said on Friday. Coronavirus isolation coaches deployed in the city had received their first occupants on Wednesday, when two patients were admitted to the railways' COVID-19 care centre at the Shakur Basti station.

The Army Medical Corps will be in charge of their healthcare, Northwest District Magistrate Sandeep Mishra had said on Wednesday. Delhi recorded 3,460 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 77,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2492, authorities said.

The coaches at Shakur Basti station have been placed under a shed to block direct sunlight and fans have been provided in each coupe for optimum air circulation and better temperature control. A reception centre has been set up at the station for administration of the coaches and the patients. An emergency control room has also been set up at the site by the railways. This will be manned 24/7 by the railway officials for coordinating and providing railway-related assistance.