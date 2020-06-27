Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 2.5k cr

It was also proposed in the resolution that the board can raise the funds as may be considered appropriate by it by issuance of equity shares or any instruments or securities, including Global Depository Receipts or American Depository Receipts or convertible preference shares or convertible debentures or non-convertible debentures with warrants etc. It has also received shareholders’ approval for re-appointment of Gautam S Adani as director.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:02 IST
Adani Green Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 2.5k cr

Adani Green Energy has received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 2,500 crore in its fifth annual general meeting held on Thursday. All resolutions proposed in the AGM held on June 25, 2020 are approved with requisite majority by the shareholders, the company said in a regulatory filing. The proposed resolution had sought the enabling authorisation of the members to the Board of Directors to raise funds to the extent of Rs 2,500 crore or its equivalent in one or more currencies, in one or more tranches, as per the notice for the AGM.

The company also got shareholders’ nod to have flexibility to infuse additional capital to tap capital markets and to raise additional long term resources, if necessary, in order to sustain rapid growth in the business, for business expansion and to improve the financial leveraging strength of the firm. It was also proposed in the resolution that the board can raise the funds as may be considered appropriate by it by issuance of equity shares or any instruments or securities, including Global Depository Receipts or American Depository Receipts or convertible preference shares or convertible debentures or non-convertible debentures with warrants etc.

It has also received shareholders’ approval for re-appointment of Gautam S Adani as director. The company also got approval to shift the existing registered office of the company, located at Adani House, Ahmedabad to Adani Corporate House situated in the same city.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Odisha FC sign Gerald Peyton as assistant coach

The Indian Super League ISL franchise Odisha FC have signed Gerald Peyton as the assistant coach ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament. The former Arsenal goalkeeping coach has joined the club on a two-year deal.The 64-year-old for...

Farmers can avail crop loan without insurance

The Rajasthan government has made crop insurance voluntary from Kharif 2020 season while availing loan from financial institutions under PM Crop Insurance Scheme, an official said.&#160; Farmers will have to fill an application requesting t...

Over 90% of sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has enabled more than 90 per cent of its sellers to resume business on the platform since April. Also, the e-commerce major noted that it has seen a 125 per cent increase in new sellers signing ...

What a comeback, what a show!: Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen's performance in Aarya

Applauding actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with web series Arya, megastar Salman Khan on Saturday urged people to whole-heartedly welcome the comeback of the star and watch the gripping crime-thriller. Khan took to social media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020