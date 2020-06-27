Sobha Q4 profit down 55% at Rs 50.7 cr

Left Menu
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 55 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.7 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 113.3 crore in the year ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:04 IST
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 55 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.7 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 113.3 crore in the year ago period.  Total income dipped to Rs 927.6 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,421.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit dropped to Rs 28.15 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 29.71 crore in the 2018-19 financial year. Total income, however, rose to Rs 3,825.7 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 3,515.6 crore in the previous year.

