Suraj Dialani, CMD of the project, said that it is a consortium of 49 Goan MSME units, with direct benefits extending to another 180 units. The cluster aims at creating world class facilities for ship designers, ship and boat builders, ship repairers and marine equipment manufacturers.

Govt allots land to MSME units to set up Goa Maritime Cluster

The Goa government has allotted land to the consortium of 49 Goan MSME units for setting up Goa Maritime Cluster with an aim to create world class facilities for ship building. In a function held earlier this week, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant handed over 14,380 square metres of land for the project to set up its Common Facility Centre.

The project, which is first Maritime Cluster of India, has been supported by the Union shipping ministry, Directorate General of Shipping, and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Suraj Dialani, CMD of the project, said that it is a consortium of 49 Goan MSME units, with direct benefits extending to another 180 units.

The cluster aims at creating world class facilities for ship designers, ship and boat builders, ship repairers and marine equipment manufacturers. Envisaging major employment generation and skill and technology enhancement, the cluster will extend its services not just to shipbuilders of Goa but also other manufacturers who may require its services, Dialani said.

He also said that Goa has been building ships from time immemorial, strategic location on West coast of India, proximity to major shipping routes, major resources and positive minded Goans have made a natural progression in coastal shipping. Ships built in Goa are serving the entire coastline of India and are being exported to European and Asia- Pacific regions.

Goa holds one of the largest and most competent force in terms of skill, manpower and experience in maritime field in the form of 150 strong enterprises spread over two generations, Dialani said. He said that the allotment of land for the common facility center is a major step towards commissioning of the cluster.

Dialani said that with the continued support of the Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Shipping and the state government, other milestones will also be achieved very soon, thereby paving path for Konkan Maritime Cluster to shine as pride of Indian maritime, and role model for other MSMEs towards sustainable growth in shipbuilding and other manufacturing sectors..

