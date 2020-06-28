DCDC Kidney Care to add 25 dialysis centres by year-end

Dialysis centres chain DCDC Kidney Care on Sunday said it plans to add 25 new centres by the end of the current year as part of its expansion plans. The company currently has 112 dialysis centres. Only two of them are standalone centres, while the rest are in hospitals. "We have a network of 112 dialysis centres across India as of now. We are planning to expand further and open 25 more centres by 2020-end," DCDC Kidney Care founder and CEO Aseem Garg told PTI. The main focus of the company so far has been to partner with various state governments and follow the public-private partnership (PPP) model, he added.

"We have a larger presence in government hospitals through the PPP model in various states and have limited presence in private space as of now," Garg said. The company has its centres in Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Gujarat. Asked about the investment required for the expansion, Garg said: "We are planning to make investment of around Rs 30 crore." The company is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and has sufficient funds for expansion. In case need arises, further funds will be raised, he added. The firm employs over 1,000 people. After the expansion, the number will rise to around 1,500, Garg said. The new centres will be mainly in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The company has been actively providing dialysis facilities to COVID-19 patients, Garg said.