Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCDC Kidney Care to add 25 dialysis centres by year-end

Dialysis centres chain DCDC Kidney Care on Sunday said it plans to add 25 new centres by the end of the current year as part of its expansion plans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:37 IST
DCDC Kidney Care to add 25 dialysis centres by year-end

Dialysis centres chain DCDC Kidney Care on Sunday said it plans to add 25 new centres by the end of the current year as part of its expansion plans. The company currently has 112 dialysis centres. Only two of them are standalone centres, while the rest are in hospitals. "We have a network of 112 dialysis centres across India as of now. We are planning to expand further and open 25 more centres by 2020-end," DCDC Kidney Care founder and CEO Aseem Garg told PTI. The main focus of the company so far has been to partner with various state governments and follow the public-private partnership (PPP) model, he added.

"We have a larger presence in government hospitals through the PPP model in various states and have limited presence in private space as of now," Garg said. The company has its centres in Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Gujarat. Asked about the investment required for the expansion, Garg said: "We are planning to make investment of around Rs 30 crore." The company is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and has sufficient funds for expansion. In case need arises, further funds will be raised, he added. The firm employs over 1,000 people. After the expansion, the number will rise to around 1,500, Garg said. The new centres will be mainly in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The company has been actively providing dialysis facilities to COVID-19 patients, Garg said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly USD 7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global...

India's first lichen garden comes up in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

The countrys first lichen garden has been developed in Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhands Kumaun region, by the research wing of the states forest department. Surrounded by snowcapped peaks, Munsyari was chosen as the sit...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020