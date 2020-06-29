Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as coronavirus cases surge

Asian share markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the U.S. dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% and further away from a four-month top hit last week.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 05:59 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as coronavirus cases surge

Asian share markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the U.S. dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% and further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5% and South Korean stocks 1.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.3%.

Wall Street had faltered on Friday as some U.S. States reconsidered their reopening plans. The global death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. About one-quarter of all the deaths so far have been in the United States, with cases surging in a handful of southern and western states that reopened earlier.

"The increase in U.S. COVID-19 infection rates has dented momentum across markets despite the improvements in the global economy, which continues to beat most data expectations," wrote analysts at JPMorgan in a note. "Our strategists remain sanguine and recommend to buy on dips but also selectivity," they added. "Traditional hedges like JPY vs USD, USD vs EM FX, Gold and quality stocks are still outperforming this month. We stay overweight U.S. equities but move EM equities to neutral and stay neutral U.S. credit."

Sovereign bonds benefited from the shift to safety with yields on U.S. 10-year notes falling to 0.63%, having briefly been as high as 0.96% early in June. The U.S. dollar went the opposite direction, rising to 97.461 against a basket of currencies from a trough of 95.714 earlier in the month.

It was a shade higher on the yen at 107.20 on Monday, but well within the recent range of 106.06 to 107.63. The euro stood at $1.1222 having found solid support around $1.1167. It is an important week for U.S. data with the ISM manufacturing index on Wednesday and payrolls on Thursday, ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also testifying on Tuesday.

In commodity markets, gold held near its highest since early 2012 at $1,771 an ounce. Oil prices slipped amid concerns the pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies and thus hurt demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures fell 62 cents to $40.40 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 60 cents to $37.89. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Parihaka settlement receives $14million for new visitor centre

The Parihaka Papakinga Trust in Taranaki will receive up to 14 million for a new visitor centre and other improvements at the historic settlement that will boost the local economy and provide much-needed jobs, Regional Economic Development ...

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end of June 28, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the countrys National Health Commission NHC said on Monday. The NHC said in a statement that five of the new COVID-19 cases w...

Taiwan opposition occupies parliament to protest government 'tyranny'

A group of more than 20 lawmakers from Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT occupied the legislature overnight on Monday to protest government tyranny and the presidents nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog. Taiwa...

Reports: Patriots, QB Newton agree to deal

The New England Patriots and free agent quarterback Cam Newton have reportedly reached agreement on an incentive-laden, one-year contract. ESPNs Adam Schefter and NFL Networks Ian Rapoport both reported the news Sunday evening. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020