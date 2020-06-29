Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Safety bid supports dollar as coronavirus surge shakes confidence

That allowed the greenback to hang on to gains ground out last week, and had riskier currencies such as the trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars parked toward the bottom of ranges they have held for several weeks. The Aussie was last steady at $0.6872 and the kiwi at $0.6420 - though both are set for monthly gains of roughly 3% as the rising risks to the global recovery have stalled rather than reversed their steep rally.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 06:59 IST
FOREX-Safety bid supports dollar as coronavirus surge shakes confidence

A firm dollar kept riskier currencies under pressure on Monday, as a surge in coronavirus cases and the re-imposition of curbs to stop its spread had investors worried that a global economic recovery could be derailed even before it had taken root.

California ordered some bars to close on Sunday, following similar moves in Texas and Florida, as cases nationwide soar to record levels each day. Washington state and the city of San Francisco have paused re-opening plans. That allowed the greenback to hang on to gains ground out last week, and had riskier currencies such as the trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars parked toward the bottom of ranges they have held for several weeks.

The Aussie was last steady at $0.6872 and the kiwi at $0.6420 - though both are set for monthly gains of roughly 3% as the rising risks to the global recovery have stalled rather than reversed their steep rally. Against a basket of currencies the dollar was steady not far below a four-week peak on Monday at 97.466. The safe-haven Japanese yen also held at 108.18 per dollar.

"A double-dip U.S. recession is possible if widespread restrictions are re-imposed, leading to a surge in the dollar," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia FX analyst Joe Capurso. "Lockdowns are the key indicator to watch."

The jump in U.S. cases has been most pronounced in a handful of Southern and Western states that reopened earlier and more aggressively, serving as a warning to the potentially illusory nature of perceived progress in controlling the virus. New restrictions on movement have also been imposed in parts of Beijing and Lisbon and in two municipalities in western Germany. Argentina extended and tightened a lockdown around Buenos Aires following a sharp rise in cases.

Globally half a million people have died from COVID-19, about a quarter them in the United States. Elsewhere sterling nursed losses and sat at $1.2341, just a fraction above a one-month low it hit on Friday amid fresh doubts over whether Britain can settle a post-Brexit trade pact with the European Union.

The euro is set to wrap up its best two months against the dollar in a year and a half, as hopes for a united EU response to the virus and a swift regional recovery propel the single currency ahead about 2.5% since the beginning of May. Investors are looking to eurozone confidence data due at 0900 GMT and German inflation figures at 1200 GMT for the latest gauge of the region's economic health.

"Given the euro area's high (sensitivity) to global trade, we expect more global uncertainty around the pandemic to keep any upside capped," ANZ bank analysts said in a note. Later in the week Europe-wide inflation data is due, along with Chinese composite purchasing managers' index numbers and the minutes from the June meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Migrant workers in Barabanki lauded by PM Modi for their work to restore Kalyani river

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki, who have returned to their village due to the lockdown induced by the COVID-19, are working here under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA to restore natural fo...

Golf-South Africa's Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19

South African golfer Dylan Frittelli will miss this weeks Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said. Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is th...

Techweek to be digitally-led in 2020 for first time

The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a shift to a digital world and Techweek2020 is no different. The annual event series, which celebrates innovation in the New Zealand tech industry will for the first time be digitally-led in 2020...

Cloud9 extends lead at LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 not only remained unbeaten at the League of Legends Championship Series on Sunday, but the club stretched its lead over the field further as Week 3 came to an end. Playing the struggling Immortals 1-5, Cloud9 had little trouble in im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020