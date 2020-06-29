ITC shares gain over 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of ITC on Monday gained over 4 per cent after the company reported 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The scrip rose 4.10 per cent to Rs 203.10 on BSE. On NSE, it gained 3.99 per cent to Rs 203. ITC on Friday reported 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,592.80 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing. However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93 per cent to Rs 12,560.64 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 13,212.19 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.