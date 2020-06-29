MG Motor shortlists six more start-ups for its Developer Program & Grant

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Monday said it has shortlisted six more start-ups for its ongoing 'MG Developer Program & Grant', which is aimed at grooming innovators and developers in the field of mobility. The six finalists include Highway Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, and the Alexa-based project Meeseeks, the company said in a statement.

"The start-ups will receive a grant and mentoring from technology experts and may get an opportunity to work directly with specialized MG teams on selected projects," it added. The six start-ups will be joining companies, including Voxomos, Driftly, and Involution, which have already been signed under the MG Developer Program & Grant.

"Our goal is to indigenously develop a comprehensive, sustainable, and smart infrastructure for urban mobility in our country. The MG Developer Program has received an overwhelming response and we welcome all teams who have been signed as a part of the initiative," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said. He said MG Motor India will mentor and closely work with the selected start-ups and will also explore synergies with them and may deploy their solutions in its upcoming vehicles.

The MG Developer Program & Grant was launched in partnership with several tech giants including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, Airtel, TomTom, Unlimit, and others with an aim to nurture ground-breaking solutions within the Indian urban mobility space.