RBL Bank’s Chatbot ‘RBL Cares’, Now Enables Banking Transactions

• Facilitates transactions like fund transfers via NEFT & IMPS • Over 2.5 million conversations registered amidst lockdown RBL Bank has now enabled additional banking transactions and added a host of new features to 'RBL Cares', its AI-powered conversational Chatbot that can provide real-time customer service assistance on a range of questions related to banking and credit card products and services. The Chatbot has been built in partnership with Senseforth.ai, a leader in the Conversational AI space. It has successfully answered over 4 million queries in less than 6 months of its launch in January, 2020, with an accuracy of over 95%. In addition to helping customers find answers to their queries, RBL Cares also enables them to check account balance, credit card balance & statement; block/ unblock debit & credit card, manage beneficiaries, request a cheque book, request stop payment, enable/disable international transaction on credit card, update email ID, reset PIN and find their credit score. The new feature facilitates transactions like fund transfers via NEFT or IMPS. Information related to the COVID-19 moratorium facility can also be accessed through this chatbot.

Sunny Uberai, Head–Client Services, RBL Bank said, "We are enthused by the response we have received on our platform, RBL Cares. During the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, we witnessed a huge surge of approximately 500% in our chatbot conversations. We implemented the bot to provide a convenient and quick service experience to our customers and enable them to perform banking activities from the comfort of their couch." Speaking about the development, Shridhar Marri, CEO & Co-founder of Senseforth.ai said, "RBL Cares is a true example of how AI-powered Conversational Banking can drive financial adoption and make banking simple for everyone." About RBL Bank RBL Bank is one of India's fastest growing private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The Bank offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Branch & Business Banking, Retail Assets, Development Banking and Financial Inclusion, Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. It currently services over 8.49 million customers through a network 1,631 Offices (386 Branches & 1,245 BC Branches) spread across 28 Indian States and Union Territories RBL Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE (RBLBANK). Further Details: www.rblbank.com About Senseforth.ai Senseforth.ai is a leading Conversational AI Platform providing automated human-like conversations between organizations and people. Founded with a vision to "make technology behave like a friend", Senseforth.ai helps organizations acquire, engage, and assist customers using AI-powered chatbots. Senseforth.ai is trusted by leading brands in North America, Europe, and Asia with 75+ live enterprise deployments handling millions of conversations every month. More Information: www.senseforth.ai