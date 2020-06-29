Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ishna Production donates INR 5 lacs to PM Cares Fund

So during such an emergency in India, all the NRIs should come forward and show their support.” says Mr. Zatakiya Global coronavirus cases have soared to over a million as the pandemic explodes in many parts of the world, the death toll continues to climb in India, US, and many other countries. As per the latest, the deadly virus has infected more than 3.85 million people worldwide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:18 IST
Ishna Production donates INR 5 lacs to PM Cares Fund
Representative Image

Mr. Pritesh Zatakiya, Founder of Ishna Production, announced that he has donated INR 5 Lacs to PM Cares Fund to help the nation in managing and combating coronavirus. "Globally, we are living in a state of emergency. As an Indian, I feel it is my moral and national duty to come forward and help my nation in any way I can," says Mr. Pritesh Zatakiya "I am glad to contribute to the PM fund because my contribution will help in preventing the spread of coronavirus in India. NRI people do not contribute to India by way of tax, and they should at least donate funds when our country really needs it. We should keep in mind that whenever there is an emergency out of India, the Indian government acts immediately to help the citizens without asking for any funds. They use the taxpayers' money to rescue people who don't pay any tax. So during such an emergency in India, all the NRIs should come forward and show their support." says Mr. Zatakiya Global coronavirus cases have soared to over a million as the pandemic explodes in many parts of the world, the death toll continues to climb in India, US, and many other countries.

As per the latest, the deadly virus has infected more than 3.85 million people worldwide. The total Coronavirus Cases have crossed 56,000 in Indian as on May 8th, with total Deaths being 1,890. There are 117 countries and territories that have reported more than 100 cases, 50 with outbreaks of more than 1,000, and seven that have reported 50,000 or more cases of COVID-19.

The global death rate now exceeds 5% of all reported cases, with countries such as the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and Spain reporting an increase in the number of deaths in recent days. The Government of India had recently announced that the ministry will facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic in a phased manner.

Releasing a press statement on the issue, the government said, "Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner." Indian citizens that are stuck outside will be brought back to India via aircraft and naval ships. As per sources, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been created for the same. Scientists in India and all over the world are working around the clock to learn more about COVID-19 and to create a vaccine. Mr. Pritesh Zatakiya says, "We need it to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families. I extend enormous gratitude and strength to the brave first responders, health professionals, and scientists who are working to protect our communities, those who suffer, and our most vulnerable." Originally from Mumbai, the 30-year-old entrepreneur has contributed to various charities. Mr. Pritesh Zatakiya and his team at Ishna Production have also contributed towards helping needy people by providing ration to more than 100 families in and around Mumbai. Mr. Pritesh and Ishna Production has also been regular support by giving Ramadan kits to the Muslim community.

Entrepreneur like Pritesh set an example for all others, especially NRIs. Pritesh's actions will encourage others to come forward and help the nation.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks dip, Turkey inches up as economic confidence improves

Emerging market stocks extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world dampened optimism over a swift economic recovery. The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million on Sund...

Sterling flattens on infrastructure spending promise, Brexit caps gains

Sterling flattened on Monday from a one-month low touched on Friday against a weaker dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled he would double down on plans to increase public investment, but Brexit risks capped the gains.Speaking in ...

Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 circuit breaker reopening. The new patients i...

President Ramaphosa commends Malawi for conducting peaceful elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Africa Union, has congratulated in-coming Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, on his election.Chakwera ascends to the position after unseating the incumbent, former Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020