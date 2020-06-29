CESC Q4 net profit rises 6.44 pc to Rs 446 cr

CESC Ltd on Monday reported a 6.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 446 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 419 crore in the quarter previous fiscal, CESC said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,534 crore in the period under review, from Rs 2,417 crore in same the quarter last year. For the entire 2019-20, its net profit stood at Rs 1,306 crore compared to Rs 1,198 crore in 2018-19.

Total income also rose to Rs 11,217 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 10,868 crore in 2018-19. The group is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity.

On COVID-19-induced lockdown, the company said, it "is closely monitoring developments, its operations, liquidity and capital resources and is actively working to minimise the impact of this unprecedented situation. The company has also performed impairment assessment of its investment in subsidiaries, associate and joint venture, and based on such assessment, no impairment is required be recognised in respect of such investments"..