Shri Pradhan also talked about several steps being taken by the Ministry of Steel like DMI&SP policy, setting up of steel clusters, steel scrap policy, steps taken to ensure raw material security, driving appropriate steel usage etc. to make the sector more vibrant and self-reliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gobindgarh | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:03 IST
Continuous Galvanized Rebar production facility to support supplying need: Pradhan
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Minister of Steel &Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated "Continuous Galvanized Rebar" Production Facility set up by Madhav Alloys in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Pradhan said, "Steel in general, and galvanized steel in particular, is a material of strength which is environment-friendly and cost-effective. With our focus on large-scale expansion in infrastructure sectors and driving steel intensity, the demand for galvanized steel is set to rise. The Continuous Galvanized Rebar production facility inaugurated today will support the much-awaited need of supplying galvanized rebar to the construction industry."

Speaking about self-reliance in the steel sector, Shri Pradhan said, "An Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a strong Bharat with robust manufacturing sector, self-reliant yet globally integrated economy. The steel sector has to play an important role. We should not only focus on meeting domestic demand but also look to meet the expectation of the world. The facility inaugurated today is a step in the right direction towards the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Shri Pradhan also talked about several steps being taken by the Ministry of Steel like DMI&SP policy, setting up of steel clusters, steel scrap policy, steps taken to ensure raw material security, driving appropriate steel usage etc. to make the sector more vibrant and self-reliant.

(With Inputs from PIB)

