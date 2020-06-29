Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunando Banerjee, the gastronomic engineering cartoonist, shares insights on future of supply chain

An entrepreneur by choice, an engineer by education and a restaurateur by passion. Sunando Banerjee has made a name for himself in every sphere of life.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:03 IST
Sunando Banerjee, the gastronomic engineering cartoonist, shares insights on future of supply chain
Sunando Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): An entrepreneur by choice, an engineer by education and a restaurateur by passion. Sunando Banerjee has made a name for himself in every sphere of life. Bagged his first job at Motorola after completing his Electronics and Telecommunication engineering degree from Mumbai University. Decided to quit soon after and join a dot com company as a cartoonist. As a business consultant, he has had the privilege to work with some of the largest global retail brands across all continents. His career choices have taken him across 50 odd countries and his various job roles have helped him grow and mature as an individual.

In 2012, he let his inner chef take control of the reins and started a small restaurant called Hanglaatherium; which soon became one of Kolkata's most loved eateries. Although being employed in a full time job, the passion projects, collaborations with multiple startups and pursuing advanced degrees in marketing from prestigious institutions didn't stop; owing to his ability to prioritize tasks and impeccable time management skills. With years of experience in the retail industry and being witness to the drastic changes that have occurred over the years, Sunando Banerjee has vast insight into the workings of the retail industry. "Retailers need to implement a strong Order Management Solution (OMS) layer over their retail system as the visibility of stock has never been so crucial before," said Banerjee. "With e-commerce growing leaps and bounds, the supply chain will need to be effective, efficient and streamlined on a real time basis."

With the pandemic propelling contactless services and reshaping the landscape, the entire supply chain mechanism is going to change as well. Businesses are being forced to adapt to the situation or lag behind. "A prime example would be how Amazon has started drone delivery in the past and I would not be surprised if the whole world moves towards it in the next couple of years," said Banerjee. "Companies will have to develop a 'Competition through Collaboration' outlook in order to overcome and survive the ongoing situation." Despite facing hardships, losing his father at a tender age and having to pursue engineering instead of his desired passion of pure sciences; Sunando Banerjee has made a name for himself in academics as well as business. "Failures are inevitable. I think failures are important. Repenting over a failure is the last thing you must do. You really have no place for repentance," said the multi-faceted entrepreneur.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

RAGC - Helping Students to Keep Their Dreams Alive

RAGC affiliates with Pearson Education, UK One year programme designed as foundation for international degree Higher National Certificate programme recognized in 70 countries and leading universities worldwide Programme available fo...

Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar sai...

Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule

Russian state opinion pollster VTsIOM said on Monday that its exit polls showed that 76 of Russians had so far voted to support reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.The nationwide vote on constitut...

Axis Bank shares tank nearly 5 pc after S&P rating cut

Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after SP Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India. The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020