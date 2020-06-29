Mandira Bedi supports Livogen tonic’s #RahoStrongIronStrong campaign to raise awareness and help Indian women overcome iron deficiency

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Actress, presenter and designer Mandira Bedi today voiced her support for #RahoStrongIronStrong, a campaign launched by Livogen® tonic - a nutritional supplement from Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly known as Merck Limited). The campaign is designed to help women recognize the early symptoms of iron deficiency and take appropriate steps to overcome them. Iron deficiency is one of the leading causes of anaemia in India, and approximately over 50% of women aged 15-49 years are anemic[1]. By narrating the daily victories and struggles of women from various spheres, Livogen® tonic aims to equip women to identify the key symptoms of iron deficiency which many tend to overlook, as they seem a consequence of their daily stressful lives. Commenting on helping women become more aware of iron deficiency, Mandira Bedi said, “As a multi-tasking, working mom, I know it can be both fulfilling and exhausting to be the go-to person for everyone at work and home. But exhaustion can also be a sign of iron deficiency. Adding a good iron supplement to a healthy and balanced diet may help you stay strong and healthy. #RahoStrongIronStrong is about equipping every Indian woman to notice the signs of deficiency, so they can take prompt action.” Procter & Gamble Health Limited’s Managing Director, Milind Thatte said, “Livogen® - one of India’s leading iron supplementation brands - has been dedicated to awareness and education efforts on iron deficiency in our 50 years of presence in India. Livogen® Tonic’s new initiative #RahoStrongIronStrong seeks to empower women to be at their best by helping them recognize the symptoms of iron deficiency in daily life, and the actions they can take to prevent and overcome these through a balanced diet and right supplementation." Watch Mandira Bedi share her #RahoStrongIronStrong story on the Livogen’s ® Facebook/Instagram page.

Please consult a healthcare practitioner for right choice of iron supplementation. Some of them may require doctor’s prescription. Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LivogenIN/ Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/livogen_in/ [1] International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) and ICF. 2017. National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), 2015-16: India. Mumbai: IIPS.

About Procter & Gamble Health Limited Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly Merck Limited) is one of India’s largest VMS Companies manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter vitamins, minerals, and supplements products for a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life. Please visit www.pghealthindia.com for the latest news and information about Procter & Gamble Health Limited and its brands. About Procter & Gamble P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

