IEA members agree to accelerate strategic reserve release totalling about 100 million barrels

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 20:19 IST
IEA members agree to accelerate strategic reserve release totalling about 100 million barrels

​International ​Energy Agency members ‌expressed support ​for accelerating the release ‌of around 100 million barrels of oil stocks to the ‌market that were pledged back in ‌March, prioritising the release of diesel stocks, the IEA said ⁠in ​a ⁠statement on Wednesday.

The Agency will ⁠hold a governing board ​meeting next week to review the ⁠situation, the statement said. IEA ⁠members ​still have the equivalent of around 1.1 ⁠billion barrels in reserve, including over ⁠200 ⁠million barrels of diesel, it said.

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