IEA members agree to accelerate strategic reserve release totalling about 100 million barrels
International Energy Agency members expressed support for accelerating the release of around 100 million barrels of oil stocks to the market that were pledged back in March, prioritising the release of diesel stocks, the IEA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Agency will hold a governing board meeting next week to review the situation, the statement said. IEA members still have the equivalent of around 1.1 billion barrels in reserve, including over 200 million barrels of diesel, it said.