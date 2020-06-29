Left Menu
Development News Edition

BP sells petrochemicals arm to Ineos for $5 billion

Oil and gas company BP has sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion, part of its plan to shift activities to renewable sources of energy.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:40 IST
BP sells petrochemicals arm to Ineos for $5 billion

Oil and gas company BP has sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion, part of its plan to shift activities to renewable sources of energy. The company said in a statement Monday that the overlap of the petrochemicals business with the rest of the company is “limited” and that it takes “considerable capital” to grow these businesses. Petrochemicals are derived from oil and gas production and used to make industrial products like plastics or paints, among other things.

CEO Bernard Looney said the sale represents "another deliberate step in building a BP that can compete and succeed through the energy transition.” The proceeds will be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet and means it has reached its targeted amount of business sales a year earlier than scheduled. Ineos will pay BP a deposit of $400 million and a further $3.6 billion on completion. An additional $1 billion will be deferred and paid in instalments next year.

Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2020.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' among 7 Bollywood movies heading to Disney+Hotstar

Superstar Akshay Kumars Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj The Pride of India are among the Bollywood films that are headed for a direct release on the streamer Disney Hotstar as theatres ...

Pregnant woman's death: Chief medical supdt of Noida district hospital shifted

The chief medical superintendent of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district hospital was transferred to Ghaziabad on Monday, days after lapses were found on her part that led to the death of a pregnant woman without medical care, an order statedDoc...

BSP always supports govt on defence, security issues, no matter which party is in power: Mayawati

Amid the stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said her party always stands with the central government on issues related to defence and security, no matter which party is in power at the Centre. ...

Turkey, Austria trade barbs over Kurdish-Turkish clashes in Vienna

Austria and Turkey accused each other on Monday of responding inappropriately to clashes between Kurdish and Turkish protesters in Vienna last week, further straining already tense relations.The violence began on Wednesday, when a brawl bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020