Tractor sales likely to be tad lower this fiscal on normal monsoon: Crisil

Tractor sales are expected to be slightly lower in 2020-21 as compared to the previous year level due to a well-distributed normal monsoon, rating agency Crisil said on Monday. Around 7 lakh tractors were sold in the domestic market in 2019-20. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the south-west monsoon to be at 102 per cent of the long period average (LPA) in 2020 with rains expected to be well-distributed at 96-107 per cent of the LPA in all the four regions, as per Crisil. "Despite a 37 per cent year-on-year decline in April and May combined, tractor volume will likely be barely 1 per cent below last fiscal's level, in sharp contrast to a double-digit decline expected for the rest of the automobile industry," Crisil said in a note. Domestic tractor sales stood at 7,09,002 units in 2019-20 and Crisil expects a decline of about 1 per cent over this base financial year, the ratings agency said. According to the note, a favourable distribution of rains can even offset the adverse impact of a below-normal monsoon, such as in fiscal 2019 when domestic tractor sales volume grew a strong 8 per cent on a high base and despite monsoon being 9 per cent below the LPA. In 2019-20, on the other hand, poor month-wise distribution and large state-wise variation in rains, despite an above-average monsoon season overall, contributed partly to a 10 per cent decline in tractor sales volume, it stated. “Apart from overall adequacy, monsoon needs to be spatially well-distributed – by geography and timeliness (June-September) – to propel farm incomes and stoke demand for tractors. IMD's forecast is very encouraging for tractor volumes this fiscal,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings.

The monsoon's approach so far has been timely with rains 21 per cent above normal in June to date, the ratings agency said. The forecast for July and August, which are crucial months for kharif crops, is also encouraging at 103 per cent and 97 per cent, respectively, over LPA. Additionally, agriculture will be supported by high reservoir levels, seen at a massive 94 per cent higher than last year's and 71 per cent above the average of the past decade. Also, the recent hike in minimum support prices for major crops by 3-8 per cent this kharif season also augurs well for rural incomes – more so as this follows a bumper rabi crop, Crisil said. As per the note, though the recent locust attack could play a spoilsport, it came when most of the rabi crop had been harvested, and sowing was yet to commence for the kharif season. Rural supply chains for tractors have been quick to bounce back from the lockdown, too, with more than 75 per cent dealerships having reopened. That, along with some pent-up demand from March, led to 4 per cent growth in domestic tractor sales volume in May year-on-year, despite the impact of the pandemic, it stated. Crisil noted that a "good" monsoon coupled with lower raw material costs and strong balance sheets bode stable credit outlook for tractor makers this fiscal with sustained volumes, combined with benign raw material prices (80 per cent of total costs) expected to support tractor profitability (EBITA margins) this year. The ratings agency expects the prices of key inputs such as steel and iron to reduce 4-6 per cent, which would provide manufacturers the headroom to increase discounts to stimulate volumes, if needed. Incidentally, even in fiscal 2020, lower commodity prices had helped the industry maintain margins despite a 10 per cent volume decline, it said. “Operating profitability of tractor makers should remain strong at 15 per cent this fiscal. Given limited capex needs, credit profiles are expected to remain healthy, with the debt-to-equity ratio for the industry likely to sustain below 0.1 time. Also, the pandemic's progress, the distribution and volume of rains, and timely containment of the locust attack will be key monitorables from here," said Naveen Vaidyanathan, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings.