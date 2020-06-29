Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raymond posts Rs 69.10 cr net loss in Q4

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67.70 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations fell 29.30 per cent to Rs 1,278.65 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,808.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:06 IST
Raymond posts Rs 69.10 cr net loss in Q4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Raymond Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67.70 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations fell 29.30 per cent to Rs 1,278.65 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,808.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. "The Government of India had declared a lockdown on March 24, 2020 which had impacted the normal business operations of the group, its associates and joint ventures," the company said.

Raymond's total expenses declined 17.21 per cent to Rs 1,442.80 crore in Q4 of 2019-20 as against Rs 1,742.79 crore a year ago. Revenue from textile segment fell 28.48 per cent to Rs 581.90 crore as against Rs 813.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

While revenue from shirting was down 23.80 per cent to Rs 118.69 crore, revenue from apparel segment fell 40.85 per cent to Rs 289.27 crore in the quarter under review. Revenue from garmenting declined 14.37 per cent to Rs 181.21 crore, while that from tools and hardware dipped 22.62 per cent to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended March.

Revenue from auto components was down 30.81 per cent to Rs 47.21 crore as against Rs 68.24 crore a year ago. For fiscal year 2019-20, Raymond's net profit rose 15.44 per cent to Rs 201.76 crore as compared with Rs 174.77 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations declined 1.51 per cent to Rs 6,482.37 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 6,582.28 crore in 2018-19. Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed 2.03 per cent lower at Rs 287.15 on the BSE.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves PMKVY-III with focus on industry 4.0: Minister

The government has approved the third phase of skill development scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY, with an increased focus on digital technology and industry 4.0, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Monday. ...

Trade unions ready for talks with Coal Minister or PM: AICWF Secy

A senior coal trade union leader on Monday said any dialogue over the proposed 3- day nationwide strike called by different unions from July 2 could take place only with Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Different...

Germany uncovers massive online child abuse network

German cyber crime authorities have uncovered a massive online network of at least 30,000 people who share child pornography and exchange advice on how to sedate and abuse minors, law enforcement authorities said on Monday. Peter Biesenbach...

South Pole warmed three times the global rate in last 30 years- study

At the South Pole, considered the coldest point on Earth, temperatures are rising fast.So fast, in fact, that Kyle Clem and other climate researchers began to worry and wonder whether human-driven climate change was playing a bigger role th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020