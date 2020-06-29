Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private sector to infuse Rs 186cr to rejuvenate Kidderpore docks

This will be the first PPP in the Kolkata Dock System. The rejuvenation programme will be implemented in KPD-I West, one of the four parts of the KPD, and it will help increase its cargo handling capacity by 4-5 times, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:46 IST
Private sector to infuse Rs 186cr to rejuvenate Kidderpore docks

The Kolkata Port Trust, now renamed as Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port, has decided to rejuvenate its Kidderpore Docks (KPD) at an estimated expenditure of Rs 186 crore through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode, a senior port official said on Monday. This will be the first PPP in the Kolkata Dock System.

The rejuvenation programme will be implemented in KPD-I West, one of the four parts of the KPD, and it will help increase its cargo handling capacity by 4-5 times, the official said. "The project will be implemented in two phases. It is expected to yield 2.5 million tonne of cargo per annum in phase-1. In phase-2, three more berths shall be developed and capacity addition of 1.5 million tonne per annum is expected," the ports chairman Vinit Kumar said.

The programme will work on Build-Equip-Operate- Transfer basis for a period of 30 years and the bidder who will pay the highest revenue to the port will be the new operator. "Currently, the total KDS cargo handling is 2 million tonne. But, after the modernization in KPD-I West, it will alone be capable of handling 2.5 million tonne. It will be operational in two years," said the deputy chairman of KDS, S Balaji Arun Kumar.

The request for qualification (RFQ) for modernization of KPD-I West has been floated. "We will continue to operate the three other parts of KPD," Kumar said.

With no new recruitment, the reduction in manpower is hurting operations in the KPD and this is a reason to go for PPP, an official said. The KPD-I West will be equipped with at least two Mobile Harbour Cranes, five Reach Stackers and 10 Tractor Trailers. Any other equipment which may be required will be deployed by the PPP operator, he said.

The port expects that the process of handover should be completed in the next six months..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Techie found dead in Noida, suicide suspected

A 32-year-old software engineer was found dead at his rented accommodation here on Monday, police said. Police are suspecting it to be a suicide case.The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope by police who were alerted about...

MCL sets 263 MT production target by 2023-24

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL, an Odisha-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Monday said the company has set a target of producing 263 million tonne of coal by 2023-24 and employees must ensure normal mining operations to achieve t...

West Bengal sets up ‘COVID warrior club’ to help contain pandemic

In a unique initiative, the West Bengal government has set up a COVID warrior club in Murshidabad district, comprising people who have recovered from the disease and willing to aid the administration and health workers in containing the pan...

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Gabons Senate voted on Monday to decriminalise homosexuality, the presidents office said, in a landslide result that will make the country one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.Under a 2019 law, Gabon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020