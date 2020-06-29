Left Menu
CAIT, ShareChat welcome move to ban of 59 Chinese apps

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the ban on 59 mobile apps will be a big support to its 'Boycott Chinese Goods' campaign. "This huge unprecedented step will go a long way in strengthening the 'Boycott China' campaign of CAIT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:53 IST
The government's move to ban 59 Chinese apps received support from various quarters, including CAIT and domestic social media app ShareChat. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the ban on 59 mobile apps will be a big support to its 'Boycott Chinese Goods' campaign.

"This huge unprecedented step will go a long way in strengthening the 'Boycott China' campaign of CAIT. Boycott China movement is now well and truly a national reality and seven crore traders of India stands in solidarity with the Union Government," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement. ShareChat Director Public Policy Berges Malu also welcomed the move.

"This is a welcome move from the government against platforms that have had serious privacy, cyber security and national security risks. We expect the government to continue their support for the Indian startup ecosystem," he said. India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in Ladakh with Chinese troops, is also applicable for WeChat and Bigo Live. Apple and Google did not comment on the issue but sources said these companies are still to receive orders from the government to block these apps in the country.

Digital audio platform Khabri also called for taking action on Indian companies that have Chinese investors. "...we strongly feel that the objective will only be fully achieved when government also considers the control that Chinese investors have in Indian companies, which from the perspective of data privacy/security will remain a leaky bucket for Indian customers data, draining to China," Khabri co-founder and President Sandeep Singh said.

Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) also lauded the move. "This should have done long back, good step... ISPAI will act very swiftly to block these apps once the order comes," its president Rajesh Chharia said. Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi Group, said, "This is the digital Aatmanirbhar moment that most Indians have been rooting for".

