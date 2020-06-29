Dilip Buildcon raises Rs 200 cr through NCDs

Dilip Buildcon on Monday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis

"The debenture Committee of Directors of the Company has today allotted 2,000 rated, senior, secured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, rupee denominated face value of Rs 10,00,000/- at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore ln dematerialized form," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE

The allotment has been made to identified investors on private placement basis, it said.