Left Menu
Development News Edition

ILFS Engineering narrows loss to Rs 13.6 cr in Oct-Dec

The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total comprehensive net loss after exceptional items of Rs 34.44 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing. The company did not provide the figures for the fourth quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:11 IST
ILFS Engineering narrows loss to Rs 13.6 cr in Oct-Dec

IL&FS Engineering on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total comprehensive net loss after exceptional items of Rs 34.44 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing.

The company did not provide the figures for the fourth quarter. Its total income from operations on a consolidated basis for the quarter under review stood at Rs 105.58 crore as against Rs 300 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

The company's expenses during the quarter under review were Rs 119 crore as against Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Reddit bans pro-Trump forum r/The_Donald in content crackdown

Social media site Reddit said it had shut down rTheDonald, a forum for supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Monday as it announced an overhaul of its content policies. The sites new content policy said that communities and users th...

Delhi: Door-to-door survey in containment zones to be completed by July 6

The Centre on Monday said a door-to-door survey will completed in coronavirus containment zones of Delhi by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the national capital. A Delhi government official said the authorities have so far scr...

ED files prosecution complaint in multi level marketing, Ponzi scheme case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 PMLA before the court of Special Judge PMLA, Jaipur in a multi-level marketing and Ponzi scheme case. The prosecution complaint...

Israeli leaders at odds over West Bank annexation plan

Israels top two leaders appeared to feud Monday about the timing of the countrys planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, complicating the task of American officials who were in Jerusalem trying to finalize a plan. The comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020