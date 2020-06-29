ILFS Engineering narrows loss to Rs 13.6 cr in Oct-Dec
The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total comprehensive net loss after exceptional items of Rs 34.44 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing. The company did not provide the figures for the fourth quarter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:11 IST
IL&FS Engineering on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total comprehensive net loss after exceptional items of Rs 34.44 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing.
The company did not provide the figures for the fourth quarter. Its total income from operations on a consolidated basis for the quarter under review stood at Rs 105.58 crore as against Rs 300 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.
The company's expenses during the quarter under review were Rs 119 crore as against Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period..
- READ MORE ON:
- IL&FS Engineering
- IL&FS Group
- BSE