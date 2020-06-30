Left Menu
Dev Accelerator Launches India's First Work-From-Home Co-working Membership

The membership plan enables individuals to work remotely while staying connected with the team through DevX Collab, an indigenous technology developed by DevX that gives access to multiple work management, video conferencing, & productivity tools. Benefits of the Membership Plan are listed as follows: • DevX Collab Access an indigenous technology developed by DevX for its community.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Dev Accelerator LLP (DBA DevX), a coworking space provider in India has launched a ‘tech-enabled’ Co-working Membership Plan that lets you co-work from home. The motive behind launching this plan is to facilitate a smooth transition from the traditional ways of working to the trending ‘Remote Working’ culture. The membership plan enables individuals to work remotely while staying connected with the team through DevX Collab, an indigenous technology developed by DevX that gives access to multiple work management, video conferencing, & productivity tools. It enables DevX’s huge community of members & partners to network with each other. As a part of the WFH membership, in addition to being able to access DevX’s secure workspaces pan India for 3 days in a week, it also delivers a one-of-its-kind Work Pod to their members’ home as an effort towards enhancing their WFH experience. The pod is an aesthetically designed cabin, with ergonomic chair, high-speed internet connectivity, exhaust and electricity plug, and a lot more. Benefits of the Membership Plan are listed as follows: • DevX Collab Access an indigenous technology developed by DevX for its community. • Work Pods Experience a private work area designed to enhance your productivity.

• Internet Connectivity Benefit from seamless high-speed Wi-Fi network connectivity. • Allied Services Let your business leverage from our wide range of allied services.

DevX Workspace Access our vibrant workspaces for 3 days a week across India. • COVID-19 Insurance Get an all-inclusive health insurance plan against Corona Virus. Further details about the WFH Membership Plan & Work Pods can be found on our website: devx.work/work-from-home. On the launch of Work-From-Home membership, Co-founder, Umesh Uttamchandani says, “This pandemic event has made Work from Home a buzz word and being in the business of providing quality and aesthetically designed office spaces, we took this initiative upon us to mitigate the challenges associated with WFH. We’ve launched a WFH Membership plan that provides the flexibility to efficiently work from home while replicating the entire arrangement of a productive office work environment provided by DevX.” About DevX DevX has created an innovative framework to assist businesses and boost the startup ecosystem in India. It was established in the year 2017 and started the journey from Ahmedabad. Today, being the largest Co-working Space provider in Gujarat, DevX is spread across various cities in India including Vadodara, Mumbai, Indore, Goa, Pune, Gurgaon, & Hyderabad. They’ve had the privilege to cater an elite list of clientele. Few of the names are as follows: DCB Bank, Thomson Reuters, Sharechat, Sugarbox, Mobile Tornado, Afford Plan, QX Global, American Express, and many more. Image: DevX WFH Membership Plan Video: DevX WFH Membership Plan PWR PWR

