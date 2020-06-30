Left Menu
Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on June 29, 2020

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:02 IST
Money Market Operations as on June 29, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 313,278.32 2.96 0.25-4.05 I. Call Money 11,858.04 3.55 1.80-4.05 II. Triparty Repo 197,195.40 2.95 2.62-3.39 III. Market Repo 102,749.88 2.90 0.25-3.15 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,475.00 3.56 3.25-3.75 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 411.25 3.39 2.25-4.10 II. Term Money@@ 606.07 - 2.80-4.50 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 300.00 1.90 1.90-1.90 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 29/06/2020 1 Tue, 30/06/2020 613,688.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 29/06/2020 1 Tue, 30/06/2020 78.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -613,610.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 29,234.74 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 269,681.74 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -343,928.26 RESERVE POSITION@ H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 29/06/2020 425,259.55 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 03/07/2020 425,179.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 29/06/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 05/06/2020 413,373.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020 # The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020. . PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.

