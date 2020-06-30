Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end higher as upbeat data boosts recovery hopes

Pro-democracy activists and some western governments say the law will erode Hong Kong's high degree of freedom. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.62%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.33%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:17 IST
China stocks end higher as upbeat data boosts recovery hopes

Chinese shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks, as upbeat U.S. and China data renewed global economic recovery hopes. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.78% at 2,984.67, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.32%.

** Leading the gains, Shenzhen's tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext jumped 2.8% to over four-year highs, amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions. ** Investors cheered overnight Wall Street gains on strong U.S. housing data, as well as China's announcement of a cross-border wealth management scheme linking Hong Kong, Macau, and their neighbouring cities on the mainland.

** The sentiment was also boosted by data showing China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) came in at 50.9 in June, compared with May's 50.6. ** China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, a day after Washington moved to suspend Hong Kong's preferential treatment under the U.S. law. Pro-democracy activists and some western governments say the law will erode Hong Kong's high degree of freedom.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.62%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.33%. ** At 0714 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0709 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 7.08.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Diepsloot police station closed after members test COVID-19 positive

The Gauteng SAPS has announced the temporary closure of the Diepsloot police station after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.In a statement, the provincial head office said during this period, the stations Community Service Ce...

Kiren Rijiju launches doping agency's app, calls it important step towards practicing clean sport

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched NADA Indias mobile app which aims to create a bridge between athletes and the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA. The app provides easily-accessible information o...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for best quarter in nearly 11 years; currencies muted

Developing world stocks edged higher on Tuesday and were set for their best quarter since 2009, as improving economic readings raised hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The MSCIs index of emerging marke...

Researchers develop an automated method for making communications more polite

In a tense time when a pandemic rage, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now, researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020