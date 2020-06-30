HelpAge India appoints new CEO Rohit Prasad as Mathew Cherian, current CEO retires

New Delhi, June 30: After nearly two decades of serving HelpAge India, India’s premier non-profit working for eldercare, Mr. Mathew Cherian, retires from his post as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and hands over the reins with effect from July 1, 2020, to Mr. Rohit Prasad, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the organization. Mathew, a true visionary, leaves behind him a legacy of milestones achieved and a strong foundation. He took the organization from one of relief, to that of welfare and development. As HelpAge bids him adieu, it welcomes Mr. Rohit Prasad to carry forward its legacy to new heights. Rohit joined HelpAge as COO on October 30th, 2017, and brought with him over 20 years of experience in general management and organization building, across both the corporate and development sector, with focus on healthcare and public health. Over the past 3 years, he has effectively led program strategy, operations and implementation in HelpAge’s core mission areas working closely with state units across the country. He has helped widen its expanse in term of strategic outreach and new areas of development. “I welcome Rohit as he takes on his new role as HelpAge India’s CEO. It was only natural to have him take over the reins of the organization given his leadership skills and exceptional track record. His insight both from the social sector & corporate sector will only help in raising the profile of the organization further, reaching out to more and more needy elderly and building an age friendly India,” said Mr. Kiran Karnik, Chairperson, HelpAge India Governing Body. “At the same time, I bid farewell to Mathew, both a friend and colleague, who has been the pillar that has held the organization together over the past two decades, and has helped bring the elder cause to the forefront in the public domain and impacted elder policy. His vision has made the organization what it is today. I wish him all the best for the second innings of his life,” added on Karnik. Prior to HelpAge India, Rohit worked as Director-Development & Strategic Initiatives, for five years with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), a non-profit public private initiative. Earlier, he was with McKinsey & Company for over eight years in practice building and growth roles with its Asia Healthcare Practice and Organization Practice. He served Ernst & Young India for over two years in its Market Group and several others. Rohit holds an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi and Bachelors in Arts (Economics) from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi. As HelpAge India bids a warm farewell to Mathew, it transitions through a change of guard and welcomes Rohit to his new role as its CEO. About HelpAge India: HelpAge India envisions a society where elderly have the right to lead an active, healthy and dignified life. It is India’s leading charitable organization, working for the past 42 years, for the cause and care of disadvantaged older persons to improve their quality of life. It runs healthcare, age care and livelihood programs throughout the country & advocates strongly for the cause of the elderly and fights for their rights. It also advises and facilitates the Government in formation of policy related to the elderly. PWRPWR