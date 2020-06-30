Left Menu
HARMAN appoints Prathab Deivanayagham as Country Manager for India

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the elevation of Prathab Deivanayagham as the new Country Manager for its India operations effective July 1, 2020.

30-06-2020
Prathab Deivanayagham - Country Manager, HARMAN India. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the elevation of Prathab Deivanayagham as the new Country Manager for its India operations effective July 1, 2020. Prathab has been with HARMAN for over eight years, and was previously leading HARMAN's automotive business in the country. As the new country manager, Prathab will further strengthen HARMAN's leadership across both its divisions - Automotive and Lifestyle in India.

Prathab succeeds Pradeep Chaudhry, who played a key role in HARMAN India's growth story for close to five years. Pradeep will step down from his role to spend more time with his family, and pursue his personal projects. With over 9,000 employees, India hosts HARMAN's largest workforce across the world. For the last 11 years, HARMAN India has been growing its leadership in both sales and R&D capabilities, and today has development centers across seven cities, and a manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, which manufactures highly sophisticated connected car solutions including automotive infotainment units, and digital cockpits for HARMAN's domestic and global automotive customers.

"We remain committed to our business in India, which also happens to be home for our biggest employee force. Our ongoing projects in India are a source of pride for our employees around the world. India is part of our growing BRIC countries, which contributes 16 per cent of our global sale," said David Slump, President - Global Markets, HARMAN. "At HARMAN, we believe in providing the right opportunities to our talent to grow within the company. I'm incredible proud to see Prathab take on the mantle, after many years of successfully leading the automotive business into market leadership. With his experience and business acumen, we are confident that he will elevate the company to reach bigger heights. We thank Pradeep for his incredible contributions to our growth story, and look forward to a promising journey ahead with Prathab," David added further.

"I am humbled by the appointment and the confidence placed in me by the company leadership. My ambition is to further strengthen our company's incredible legacy in India, build more powerful and purposeful brands, and make a valuable contribution in the success of our employees, customers and communities. Our Indian operations are strategic not only for the work we do for our domestic customers, but also for the innovations that feeds breakthroughs at HARMAN globally," said Prathab Deivanayagham, Country Manager, HARMAN India. With over 25 years of industry experience, Prathab's repertoire of successful projects at HARMAN include launching and expanding a greenfield manufacturing site, bringing on-board and strengthening HARMAN's relationships with key OEMs like TATA Motors and Maruti Suzuki, and leading award-winning work for customers in the industry. Previously, Prathab had worked for Visteon in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

