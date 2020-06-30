Left Menu
Development News Edition

FarEye Partners With Blue Yonder to Enhance Logistics Execution, Collaboration, and Visibility

Together, the solution will help companies win in this customer-centric era enabling exceptional delivery experiences and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments. "Globally, approximately 30% of the spend on logistics is to tackle inefficiencies, creating an opportunity to save USD 1000 billion.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:46 IST
FarEye Partners With Blue Yonder to Enhance Logistics Execution, Collaboration, and Visibility

LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye, the leading predictive logistics SaaS platform to help predict, plan, manage and optimize supply chains, has announced a partnership with Blue Yonder, a leading digital fulfilment platform provider. The partnership will empower global enterprises to drive seamless interoperability between legacy infrastructure and modern supply chain and logistics tools. The joint capabilities of both organizations will bring predictive and real-time visibility to supply chains across manufacturing, retail distribution, logistics, and ecommerce.

The joint solution can be accessed through Blue Yonder's LuminateTM Platform. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Luminate Platform combines rich internal and external data from across a customer's digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based business decisions. FarEye's visibility platform, carrier library, and last-mile dynamic routing solution underpin Blue Yonder's Luminate Platform and transportation management capabilities to provide best-in-class solutions for end-to-end logistics challenges. Together, the solution will help companies win in this customer-centric era enabling exceptional delivery experiences and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments.

"Globally, approximately 30% of the spend on logistics is to tackle inefficiencies, creating an opportunity to save USD 1000 billion. Together, FarEye and Blue Yonder aim to capture this market with their joint offering, which will eliminate the visibility 'black box' in delivery logistics and provide an exceptional customer experience in the last mile," says Kushal Nahata, CEO, FarEye. About FarEye FarEye is a logistics SaaS platform for execution and predictive visibility. It enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics operations. With 12+ Gartner mentions, FarEye is empowering more than 150 enterprises across 20 plus countries to win in this customer-centric era with exceptional delivery experience and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198239/FarEye_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Hoping for coronavirus recovery, UK PM Johnson sets out infrastructure plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to try to spur Britains economy, promising to fast-track 5 billion pounds 6.15 billion of infrastructure investment and to build, build, build out of the coronavirus crisis. In a speech,...

South African GDP decreases by 2.0% in first qtr of 2020

The South African Gross Domestic Product GDP decreased by 2.0 in the first quarter of 2020, Statistics SA has revealed.Releasing the data on Tuesday, Stats SA said the contraction was due to decreases in several key sectors.The mining and q...

Equity indices end flat after choppy trade, energy stocks lose

Equity benchmark indices underwent bouts of volatility on Tuesday but ended flat despite strong global cues after data showed that Chinas manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June. Investors said traders preferred to book profits...

SEO Is More Essential Today to the Brands Than Ever Before

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India If you are a typical marketer doing simple math - ROI on Organic traffic Vs ROI on Paid traffic from your digital marketing spend. Before you battle the organic Vs inorganic traffic lets go t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020