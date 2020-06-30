Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.1 pc in May

On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.30 per cent between April and May, 2020 compared to 0.64 per cent increase between the same months of the previous year. ​The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food group contributing 0.67 percentage points rise to the total change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:50 IST
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.1 pc in May

The retail inflation for industrial workers dipped to 5.1 per cent in May due to lower prices of certain food items and kerosene oil.  The retail inflation for industrial workers is measured through Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW).  "Inflation based on all items stood at 5.10 per cent for May, 2020 as compared to 5.45 per cent for the previous month (April 2020) and 8.65 per cent during the corresponding month ( May 2019) of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.  Similarly, as per the data, food inflation stood at 5.88 per cent against 6.56 per cent in the previous month and 5.21 per cent in May 2019. ​The All-India CPI-IW for May 2020 increased by 1 point and stood at 330. On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.30 per cent between April and May, 2020 compared to 0.64 per cent increase between the same months of the previous year.

​The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food group contributing 0.67 percentage points rise to the total change. At commodity level, Arhar Dal, Masur Dal, Moong Dal, Urd Dal, Groundnut Oil, Mustard Oil, Fish Fresh, Goat Meat, Poultry (Chicken), Milk, Cabbage, French Bean, Green Coriander Leaves, Potato, Country Liquor, Refined Liquor, Cooking Gas, Petrol, etc. are responsible for the increase in index, the data showed.  However, this increase was checked by Rice, Wheat, Garlic, Onion, Bitter Gourd, Coconut, Gourd, Lady Finger, Mango, Parval, Tomato, Torai, Banana, Kerosene Oil, etc, putting downward pressure on the index, it stated.  ​At centre level, Warangal, Chhindwara and Ahmedabad recorded the maximum increase of 6 points each. Among others, 4 points increase was observed in 6 centres, 3 points in 11 centres, 2 points in 9 centres and 1 point in 8 centres. On the contrary, Doom-Dooma Tinsukia recorded the maximum decrease of 10 points followed by Salem (9 points), Munger-Jamalpur (8 points) and Lucknow (7 points).  Among others, 5 points decrease was observed in 1 centre, 4 points in another 1 centre, 3 points in 6 centres, 2 points in 9 centres and 1 point in another 9 centres. Rest of 11 centres’ indices remained stationary.

​The indices of 33 centres are above All-India Index and 45 centres’ indices are below national average. ​The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling CPI-IW every month on the basis of the retail prices of select items collected from 289 markets spread over 78 industrially important centres in the country.  The index is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said ,"The fall in inflation during the month in general and food in particular due to free supply of cereals to households across the country under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) during lockdown had put less burden on the pockets of 130 crore people in the country." Lauding the efforts of the Labour Bureau, he said, "Our labour bureau is doing a great job by bringing out the inflation data during these challenging times under lockdown. This will help policy makers." The hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief for over one crore central government employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of CPI-IW..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Shell writes down oil and gas assets by $22 billion

Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by 22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemicThe company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continue...

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed...

Zomato rechristens membership programme Gold to Zomato Pro

New Delhi, Jun 30 PTI&#160;Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform&#160;Zomato on Tuesday said it has&#160;rechristened its membership programme Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro to include more discounts and privileges. All Zomato Gold ...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday, by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020