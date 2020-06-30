Left Menu
Development News Edition

Botswana taps into strategic fuel reserves to ease shortages

Botswana has tapped into its strategic fuel reserves to alleviate shortages caused by import delays during the coronavirus crisis and also what the government has called panic-buying. Botswana consumes 3 million litres of fuel per day, and government officials say they normally keep 12 days of supply in the strategic reserves.

Reuters | Gaborone | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:31 IST
Botswana taps into strategic fuel reserves to ease shortages

Botswana has tapped into its strategic fuel reserves to alleviate shortages caused by import delays during the coronavirus crisis and also what the government has called panic-buying. The southern African country has lifted a lockdown to contain the coronavirus but its borders remain closed, with only essential imports allowed and truckers tested for the virus and quarantined before they enter.

It has recorded a relatively low number of COVID-19 infections, with only 16 active cases and one death. Many fuel stations in the capital Gaborone ran out of fuel in the past few days and there were long queues at those that still had supplies.

The fuel shortages have disrupted businesses and could exacerbate an economic contraction this year, when the government has said real gross domestic product could fall 13%. Botswana consumes 3 million litres of fuel per day, and government officials say they normally keep 12 days of supply in the strategic reserves.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sahel remains fragile despite battle gains against militants

French and West African troops have made gains against Islamist groups in the Sahel but the situation remains fragile with persistent attacks by the militants, French and Burkina Faso officials said ahead of a summit on Tuesday. Political i...

SEO is more essential today to the brands than ever before

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 30 ANIBusinessWire India If you are a typical marketer doing simple math - ROI on Organic traffic Vs ROI on Paid traffic from your digital marketing spend. Before you battle the organic Vs inorganic traffic l...

Shell writes down oil and gas assets by $22 billion

Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by 22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemicThe company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continue...

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020