Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONGC reports first-ever quarterly loss on impairment loss

India's top oil and gas producer reported a Rs 3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 4,240 crore in the same period a year back. Company Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said ONGC booked an impairment loss of Rs 4,899 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, reflecting valuation of the firm's assets after fall in crude oil prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:11 IST
ONGC reports first-ever quarterly loss on impairment loss

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Tuesday reported its first-ever quarterly loss after it took an impairment on the slump in oil and gas prices. India's top oil and gas producer reported a Rs 3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 4,240 crore in the same period a year back.

Company Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said ONGC booked an impairment loss of Rs 4,899 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, reflecting valuation of the firm's assets after fall in crude oil prices. But for the impairment, the company would have booked a profit.

An impairment loss is a recognised reduction in the carrying amount of an asset that is triggered by a decline in its fair value. The same reason also led to the company seeing FY20 net profit halved to Rs 13,445 crore from Rs 26,765 crore a year back.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to Rs 21,456 crore from Rs 26,759 crore a year earlier. Crude oil production was marginally lower at 5.82 million tonnes in January-March as compared to 5.9 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

Natural gas output fell to 6.04 billion cubic meters from 6.56 bcm in January-March 2019 after demand fell due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Shanker said the company's overseas arm ONGC Videsh Ltd too saw its net profit for FY20 fall to Rs 454 crore from Rs 1,682 crore after it also took an impairment loss of around Rs 3,000 crore.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...

Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site

Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assams Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site. Oil India Li...

Soccer-Campbell leaves Southend by mutual consent after League One relegation

Southend United manager Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday after their relegation to League Two fourth-tier. Campbell, 45, took over as Southend manager in October last year but won only four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020