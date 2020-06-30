e-Trio gets a shout-out from Mr Wonderful

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shark Tank's most beloved shark- Kevin O'Leary, gives a big shout-out to Sathya Yalamanchili for his entrepreneurial drive and passion towards his mission to transform lives with e-Trio. As a seasoned investor Kevin is passionate about startups and is constantly looking for great entrepreneurs and companies that have the potential to make it big. Kevin is a seasoned investor, he sold O'Leary holdings at 1 billion dollars. "There's something indescribably magical about seeing someone with a dream," he stated as he truly believes in celebrating the spirit of young start-ups.

Kevin O'learly of Shark Tank endorses e-Trio For such a revered personality to acknowledge the great work done by Sathya Yalamanchili and Deepak MV, truly puts e-Trio on the map.

An EV company driving three-way change "This is a spectacular industry, People all around the world would rather buy electric cars for sustainability, efficiency and long-term cost savings," accurately pointed out Mr Wonderful.

Since its inception e-Trio has aimed to give the power to the people/e-commerce/logistics player so they can bring about a change in their businesses, lives and ultimately the environment by providing them with the widest range of EVs. e-Trio is a unique company with a vision to provide EV for All. e-Trio is a technological company at heart with a sound business vision to change the lives of people. With its widest range of products and literally an EV for every segment of the society from managing intra-city logistics through retrofitting Tata Ace (eLCV) and electric three-wheeler (Touro) to easing lives of delivery executives through electric bicycles through (Ashva) and also for personal use with (i-Switch) electric bicycles.

e-Trio is slowly transforming lives by * Giving unmatched warranty in the industry for each product (cycles, 3W, SCV)

* Reducing the running cost by an extra Rs 4 for every Km. * Decarbonising the environment by retrofitting existing diesel vehicles and also building new vehicle

O'Leary points out the competitive landscape of this industry with major players like TATA, Mahindra, Piaggio in the market. However, e-Trio took this challenge head-on and is now the third company after TATA and Mahindra to have ARAI certified Electric passenger four-wheeler car in India and the first to have a certified electric light commercial vehicle plying on roads.

With India's retail model shifting online and online sales increasing by more than 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is a need for an efficient way to sustain businesses and better modes of intra city transport to make deliveries across India. e-Trio has delivered happiness to people by making 10000+ Deliveries during this lockdown. For such an admirable personality like Kevin O'Leary to appreciate our vision and entrepreneurial spirit is truly wonderful.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)