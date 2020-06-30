Left Menu
Development News Edition

e-Trio gets a shout-out from Mr Wonderful

Shark Tank's most beloved shark- Kevin O'Leary, gives a big shout-out to Sathya Yalamanchili for his entrepreneurial drive and passion towards his mission to transform lives with e-Trio.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:19 IST
e-Trio gets a shout-out from Mr Wonderful
Sathya Yalamanchili - Founder. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shark Tank's most beloved shark- Kevin O'Leary, gives a big shout-out to Sathya Yalamanchili for his entrepreneurial drive and passion towards his mission to transform lives with e-Trio. As a seasoned investor Kevin is passionate about startups and is constantly looking for great entrepreneurs and companies that have the potential to make it big. Kevin is a seasoned investor, he sold O'Leary holdings at 1 billion dollars. "There's something indescribably magical about seeing someone with a dream," he stated as he truly believes in celebrating the spirit of young start-ups.

Kevin O'learly of Shark Tank endorses e-Trio For such a revered personality to acknowledge the great work done by Sathya Yalamanchili and Deepak MV, truly puts e-Trio on the map.

An EV company driving three-way change "This is a spectacular industry, People all around the world would rather buy electric cars for sustainability, efficiency and long-term cost savings," accurately pointed out Mr Wonderful.

Since its inception e-Trio has aimed to give the power to the people/e-commerce/logistics player so they can bring about a change in their businesses, lives and ultimately the environment by providing them with the widest range of EVs. e-Trio is a unique company with a vision to provide EV for All. e-Trio is a technological company at heart with a sound business vision to change the lives of people. With its widest range of products and literally an EV for every segment of the society from managing intra-city logistics through retrofitting Tata Ace (eLCV) and electric three-wheeler (Touro) to easing lives of delivery executives through electric bicycles through (Ashva) and also for personal use with (i-Switch) electric bicycles.

e-Trio is slowly transforming lives by * Giving unmatched warranty in the industry for each product (cycles, 3W, SCV)

* Reducing the running cost by an extra Rs 4 for every Km. * Decarbonising the environment by retrofitting existing diesel vehicles and also building new vehicle

O'Leary points out the competitive landscape of this industry with major players like TATA, Mahindra, Piaggio in the market. However, e-Trio took this challenge head-on and is now the third company after TATA and Mahindra to have ARAI certified Electric passenger four-wheeler car in India and the first to have a certified electric light commercial vehicle plying on roads.

With India's retail model shifting online and online sales increasing by more than 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is a need for an efficient way to sustain businesses and better modes of intra city transport to make deliveries across India. e-Trio has delivered happiness to people by making 10000+ Deliveries during this lockdown. For such an admirable personality like Kevin O'Leary to appreciate our vision and entrepreneurial spirit is truly wonderful.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to attack Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Former Vice President Joe Biden will launch a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, as the Democratic presidential candidate works to build on his lead in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3...

Coronavirus: 97 confirmed cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recently seen a spurt in cornavirus cases with the infection tally mounting to 97 on Tuesday, a health official said. The archipelago had managed well the first wave of infections triggered by the arriv...

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020