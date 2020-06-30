IOC, NTPC, SDMC join hands to develop waste-to-energy facilities at Okhla landfill site

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), electricity generator NTPC and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday signed a tripartite MoU for development of a facility to convert municipal waste into electricity. As per the MoU, SDMC would provide one acre land on lease at the Okhla landfill site in the national capital, while IOC and NTPC will invest 50 per cent each towards setting up and operating the facilities, an IOC statement said without giving investment numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after a successful demonstration of the Plasma Enhanced Gasification technology, many more such plants are expected to be set up across the country providing a solution to waste management which is climate-friendly and is beneficial to the people, planet and economy. He also advised IOC and NTPC to come together for creation of a hydrogen pathway.

IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said setting up of a municipal solid waste (MSW) to energy plant shall provide multiple benefits such as a reduction in import dependence, generation of renewable energy and advanced biofuels, reduced green house gas (GHG) emissions, reduction in health and environmental hazards from landfills and reduction in legacy waste in the long run. NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said the demonstration project on waste to electricity shall demonstrate the benefits of Plasma Enhanced Gasification technology and provide a stepping-stone for the deployment of the technology for further plants assisting in waste management across the country.

Commissioner SDMC mentioned that about 3,750 tonnes of municipal solid waste is being generated daily in SDMC area out of which 50 per cent is being processed presently. After the successful implementation of this MOU, the capacity of this proposed plant will be enhanced to achieve 100 per cent processing of municipal waste. SDMC will become the first municipal corporation to achieve this remarkable feat.

The demonstration plant will convert 50 tonnes per day (TPD) of refuse-derived fuel (RDF), obtained from the segregation of municipal solid waste (MSW), to produce synthesis gas, or syngas, which shall, in turn, be used to generate electricity. The plant will deploy state-of-the-art plasma gasification technology, which can process different kinds of wastes such as industrial waste, bio-mass, pet-coke, bio-medical waste, and hazardous waste generated by some industries.

"The technology produces high-quality syngas per tonne of waste with zero pollution for more net power generation. All inerts are converted to vitrified slag, which can be used as road or building aggregate and also in manufacturing sanitary-ware and decorative tiles," the statement said adding the plant shall be designed as a zero liquid discharge plant with reduced water requirement..