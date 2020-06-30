Mondelez forays into cakes category through brand Cadbury

Mondelez India on Tuesday announced to foray into cakes category as part of its product portfolio expansion plan. The company -- which owns popular brands as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita, and Oreo -- has introduced Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes.

The company is bringing together power of their global baking expertise and chocolatey Cadbury taste. "We are expanding our portfolio into related categories by driving the taste of chocolate as a snack – beyond the bar. Today with our strong Cadbury legacy and an established play in biscuits and cookies, we are well placed to expand into the bakery and cakes segment with layered cakes," Mondelez International President - India Deepak Iyer said.

This is the company's second launch under the Chocobakery sub-category, in less than a year, after the launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choco-filled Cookies, said Mondelez India in a statement. Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes will be available on shelves from July 2020.